SVB Wealth LLC Has $789,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 296.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,651,000 after buying an additional 170,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $65.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

