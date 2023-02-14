SVB Wealth LLC Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $763.97 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $800.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $735.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $706.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $800.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $29,508,696. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.