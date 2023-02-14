SVB Wealth LLC Increases Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

