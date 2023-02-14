SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 15,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 0.7 %

NEM opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

