SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,849 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 103.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 192,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 97,921 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 7.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 82.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,000,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after buying an additional 453,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 130,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Trading Up 1.1 %

DBX stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,570,729.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $334,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,491,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,316,114.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 473,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,570,729.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 571,667 shares of company stock worth $13,011,891. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Articles

