SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 14,027 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 103.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,027 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 40,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

