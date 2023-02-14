SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 4,945 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,085 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $67.83 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

