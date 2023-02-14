SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 44,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $271.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $778,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,980.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $778,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at $391,980.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,099,492 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

