SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 35,798 LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of LiveRamp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 109.0% in the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 95.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $168,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 102,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,406.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LiveRamp Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

RAMP opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.11. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

LiveRamp Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.