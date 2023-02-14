SVB Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 113.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Boston Scientific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,760 shares of company stock worth $5,525,172. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.27.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Stories

