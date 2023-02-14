SVB Wealth LLC Sells 793 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,085 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands Profile



Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

