TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.55.

NYSE:TEL opened at $132.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $150.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

