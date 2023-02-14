Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,943 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 293.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 53,714 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 40,057 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 133,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,523,000 after acquiring an additional 88,780 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 207.6% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 157.4% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tesla by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,210 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,144,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,242 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $194.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $615.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.91.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.