The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average is $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.03. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $196.95.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.