The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,551,000 after purchasing an additional 412,104 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,062,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,853,000 after buying an additional 522,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,862,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,353,000 after acquiring an additional 68,120 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading

