The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $187.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $945,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,581,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $945,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,581,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,798 shares of company stock valued at $39,508,499 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

