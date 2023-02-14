Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 2,981 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.5 %

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

NYSE:ED opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.12. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.