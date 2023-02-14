Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 879,800 shares of company stock valued at $71,771,122 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

