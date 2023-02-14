Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $3.92 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 408.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $114.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 65.92%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

