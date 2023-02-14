Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,180 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,263,000 after buying an additional 434,663 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,323 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,218 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.56.

Roku Stock Up 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $168.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.24.

In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,519 shares of company stock valued at $599,411. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

Further Reading

