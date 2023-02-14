Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 2,979 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,524,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 66.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

