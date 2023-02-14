Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 3,735 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 934.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $6,375,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $260.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.35. The firm has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,165 shares of company stock valued at $20,003,395. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

