UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,733,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,874 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $68,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,630,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,245,000 after acquiring an additional 567,334 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,149,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,402,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after buying an additional 79,037 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,234,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,184,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $13.78.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

