UBS Group AG Has $74.52 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,906 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 99,201 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Stryker worth $74,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $266.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $284.00.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.32.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,683 shares of company stock valued at $112,867,578 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.