UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,379,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 206,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $88,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge Increases Dividend

NYSE ENB opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 256.44%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.