UBS Group AG Sells 99,305 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,305 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.94% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $68,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 205,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $94.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average is $89.26. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.00.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

