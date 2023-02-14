UBS Group AG Trims Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,469,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,978 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Corteva were worth $83,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,696 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,793,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Corteva by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,782,000 after purchasing an additional 224,993 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Corteva by 8.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,355,000 after buying an additional 477,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corteva Price Performance

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.03. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Corteva’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.