VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Holdings Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 29.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in VeriSign by 8.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $64,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,171,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,171,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,453. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $212.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.09. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $228.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

