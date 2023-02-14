Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 21.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Xylem by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $333,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $107.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

