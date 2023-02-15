1,827 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,506,000 after acquiring an additional 875,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,214,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,211,000 after buying an additional 134,085 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,175,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,065,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $212.87 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.96 and its 200-day moving average is $222.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

