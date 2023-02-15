21,457 Shares in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,457 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,223,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,250,000 after purchasing an additional 219,950 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 119.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,030,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONB stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

