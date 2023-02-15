Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.33. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,263.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,472 shares of company stock worth $475,806 and have sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $17,071,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,296 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also

