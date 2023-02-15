Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,279,000 after buying an additional 219,242 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,569,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,997,000 after buying an additional 290,863 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,816,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,993,000 after buying an additional 104,230 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EXPD. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.2 %

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $113.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading

