Amalgamated Bank Has $4.06 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.08% of Landstar System worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Stephens increased their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.82.

Insider Activity

Landstar System Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR opened at $184.32 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.03 and its 200-day moving average is $159.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

