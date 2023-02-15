Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,770 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,585,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 63.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 147.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 12.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on THC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of THC opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.