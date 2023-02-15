Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial
In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,563 shares of company stock valued at $28,768,062. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Ameriprise Financial Price Performance
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.
About Ameriprise Financial
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
