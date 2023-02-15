Audius Hits Market Cap of $276.31 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Audius has a total market cap of $276.31 million and $44.35 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.85 or 0.00435781 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,481.79 or 0.28866909 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,154,270,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,958,163 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.