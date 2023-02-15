Bank of Montreal Can Has $33.81 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 476,621 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Corning were worth $33,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Activity

Corning Stock Performance

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 70.13%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.