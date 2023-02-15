Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 143,415 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,415 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of CF Industries worth $37,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in CF Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

