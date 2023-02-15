Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,688 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Sysco worth $38,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sysco by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 8.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,129,000 after purchasing an additional 51,782 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Sysco by 22.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Sysco stock opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.51. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

