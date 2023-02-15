Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Bath & Body Works worth $14,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.95.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $58.17.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

