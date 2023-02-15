Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI stock opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,201,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,660,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,032,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after purchasing an additional 918,168 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.