Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

