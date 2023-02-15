Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,303,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,639,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,745 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

WMB opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

