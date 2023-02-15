Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08-1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Blackbaud from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

BLKB stock opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.10. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.04.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Blackbaud by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Blackbaud by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Blackbaud by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

See Also

