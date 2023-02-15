Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Decreased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,253 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX stock opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.15. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $132.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.59%.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus decreased their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,826,739 shares of company stock valued at $160,357,590. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

