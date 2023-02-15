Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 6th

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 3.6 %

OWL opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -333.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 255,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth $31,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

