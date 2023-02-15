BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $59,609,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 300.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after purchasing an additional 987,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,152,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,069 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

