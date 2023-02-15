Brookline Capital Management Reiterates Buy Rating for Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Brookline Capital Management restated their buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.25.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of FUSN stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.94. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $8.65.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
