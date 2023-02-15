Bunge (NYSE:BG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 467,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,062,992 shares.The stock last traded at $97.30 and had previously closed at $98.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average of $96.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

